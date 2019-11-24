Society

Oakland football player dies after battle with cancer

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Ramone Sanders, a Laney College football player who was diagnosed with cancer, has died.

Sanders died Friday at age 20.

RELATED: Broken leg leads to cancer diagnosis for Laney College football player

Last November, while treating the defensive lineman for a broken leg, doctors discovered he had bone cancer.

Recently, the cancer spread to his lungs.

Sanders received an outpouring of support from classmates, teammates and strangers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandfootballcancercollege football
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Broken leg leads to cancer diagnosis for Laney College football player
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Union City police search for suspects in fatal shooting of 2 young boys
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital
Boys, ages 11 and 14, killed in shooting near Union City elementary school: Police
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
OPD officers save 18-year-old from overdose with Narcan
Vigil held for pregnant mother of 2 killed in Oakland shooting
Show More
Harrowing account of nursing student who witnessed BART stabbing
Clumsy criminal caught on video in Louisiana
18-year-old suspect in custody in fatal shooting of Alabama sheriff
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
Big Game: Garbers' late touchdown lifts Cal past Stanford 24-20
More TOP STORIES News