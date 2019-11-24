Oakland football player dies after battle with cancer

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Ramone Sanders, a Laney College football player who was diagnosed with cancer, has died.
Sanders died Friday at age 20.
Last November, while treating the defensive lineman for a broken leg, doctors discovered he had bone cancer.
Recently, the cancer spread to his lungs.
Sanders received an outpouring of support from classmates, teammates and strangers.
