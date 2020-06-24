Society

Oakland Unified school board votes to eliminate district's police department

By and
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Unified School District Board has approved a measure that will eliminate the district's police department at the end of the year.

The Oakland Police Department will now respond to emergency calls at Oakland public schools.


"This is history in the making y'all we need to start listening to the community it shouldn't have tooken (sic) this long to eliminate school police," said one student.

RELATED: Oakland educators, parents explain why they want district police department eliminated

The vote was unanimous and will do away with law enforcement and any armed security in Oakland schools.

"We don't need the police we don't need any law enforcement entity," said Jessica Black with Black Organizing Project.

The move will eliminate the district's police department at the end of the year and will shift all calls to the Oakland Police Department.


In recent weeks there have been rallies and marches, even Warriors head coach Steve Kerr took to the streets.



Despite the excitement, some parents that we talked with are not happy.

"I think it's a bad idea," says Carolyn Bim who has two sons in the Oakland Unified District and she fears for not only their safety but the safety of other students. "My son was bullied last year, this year actually, his sixth-grade year and these seventh graders threatened to bring a gun and shoot my son and I'm like whoa."

RELATED: Oakland police outline reform plan, marchers call on Oakland mayor to defund police


Former district security guard Tony Hegler agrees.

"I think it's a dangerous mistake," said Hegler. "That's telling people that the school zone is a free for all for criminal activity."

Now there is hope from many that school employees will work with students to solve issues before they become problems. We reached out to the Oakland Police Department who has struggled at times with responding to calls. They would only say they will "continue to provide security to all of our community."

Tuesday night the San Francisco Unified School District vote unanimously to end ties with the San Francisco Police Department and removing armed officers from school grounds.

Thursday, a petition of more than 1700 signatures will be presented to the East Side Union High School District in San Jose as community members ask the district to cut ties with the San Jose Police Department.
