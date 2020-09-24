'Our lives matter': Black women of Oakland's activist group outraged in wake of Breonna Taylor decision

Thursday's demonstration was organized by the Anti Police-Terror Project. The Facebook event reads: "Black women in leadership across Oakland will come together to say enough is enough." The gathering took place at the Breonna Taylor Mural on 15th and Broadway.
"I have no more tears." said Carroll Fife, Director of Alliance of Californians for Community as she stood before a giant mural of Taylor in downtown Oakland, "and an I can't feel any more deeply than I am right now."
"We've come together to say enough is enough, is enough is enough, is enough," said Cat Brooks, founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project. "I want to be really clear that what happened to Breonna Taylor is part and parcel and pattern of the war that is waged daily in our lives and we've got to start talking about it."
For these women, what happened to Taylor is extremely personal and staying silent is simply no longer an option.
"I'm not going to tell you that our lives matter. You know that our lives matter," said an emotional Ayodele Nzinga Ph.D, with Oakland's Black Arts Movement Business District. "So what we need to garner is the power to demonstrate that our lives matter."
This gathering of Black women came after hundreds of people marched through downtown, just hours after the grand jury announcement in Louisville.
So far, the protests here in Oakland in the wake of the Breonna Taylor decision have been entirely peaceful. There were no arrests, and no reports of damage.
Some demonstrators did walk onto Interstate 980 for a time, a tactic that may continue in the days ahead as protesters in car caravans vow to take their message to Bay Area bridges, and even airports.
"This is a time of expression. it's a time for all of us to listen," said Oakland Police spokesperson Johnna Watson, who emphasized that Oakland Police Department will only do enforcement action when there is property damage or a threat to someone's safety. "It's a time for us to provide safe spaces for the freedom of speech, for the freedom of movement."
There was a similar message in the East Bay last night as people marched to police headquarters in Oakland in what was called a "revenge for Breonna" rally. Some demonstrators blocked access to I-580 and other streets. They took a knee in the street beating drums and chanting.
Earlier in the day, Bay Area families who have lost a loved one to police killings gathered via Zoom to share their thoughts on the decision in the Breonna Taylor case.
"I have a lot of anxiety, I'm afraid that that's the same thing that's going to happen with Erik. But I just pray that that's not going to happen with this and I pray that all of the families that have had encounters with the police and our loved ones have been passed away or killed by the police that we get justice," said Amanda Majail-Blanco, Erika Salgado's sister.
Erik Salgado was killed by CHP officers in Oakland in June.