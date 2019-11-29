Society

Oldest woman in America, Harlem resident Alelia Murphy, dies at 114

HARLEM, Manhattan -- A New York City woman who turned 114 earlier this year and was believed to be the oldest living person in the United States has passed away.

Alelia Murphy was born in 1905 and raised two children by herself, as her husband passed away at an early age. Her daughter, Rose Green, said her supercentenarian mother was a "gift from God."

"It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of Mrs. Aleila Murphy," Healthcare Union said on Twitter. "Mrs. Murphy was the oldest living American, having celebrated her 114th birthday in July, surrounded by her family, friends, community leaders, & members of our AFRAM Caucus."

Alelia, who lived in Harlem, was honored on her birthday at the Harlem State Office Building.

Kane Tanaka, from Japan, is recognized as the world's oldest living person at 116.

Tanaka is six years shy of the all-time record for oldest person. Jeanne Louis Calmet of France lived to 122 years 164 days. She died in August 1997.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyharlemmanhattannew york cityrecordbirthdayelderly
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Fairfield grandmother, 2 grandchildren found safe: CHP
VIDEO: Turkey saves driver from ticket in Livermore
1st Atmospheric River of season to hit Bay Area this weekend
Some stores start Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving with pressure from online competition
Strong winds damage NorCal roof during bomb cyclone
CHP credits alert system with helping them find missing Fairfield family
SF's Glide serves Thanksgiving meals to thousands in need
Show More
5 Fwy. reopens in Grapevine amid heavy snow on Thanksgiving
NASA's Thanksgiving cornbread dressing out of this world -- literally
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News