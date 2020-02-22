SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 14,000 will crowd into the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday to see Oprah Winfrey, during her latest stop on 'Oprah's WW 2020 Vision Tour.'
But up first, Oprah took in some beautiful sights in the East Bay on Friday and ABC7 Mornings anchor Kumasi Aaron was there when it happened.
"Kumasi! Kumasi! Kumasi! Hey! Hey! Kumasi! I love it! I love it! What a beautiful name!" exclaimed Oprah.
Kumasi was invited to join Oprah at Joaquin Miller Park in Oakland, as the former talk show host went on a hike with Outdoor Afro.
RELATED: Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW, formerly Weight Watchers, talks about 'Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour,' her own life experiences
It's a group that helps reconnect African Americans with nature.
Oprah says she just learned about the group.
"To find that you have all these beautiful like-minded people here in Oakland who feel the same is, is really kind of inspirational to me," said Winfrey.
Oprah's on tour with her partner "WW," formerly known as Weight Watchers.
Tickets are still available for Saturday's events at the Chase Center.
And you can catch more of Kumasi Aaron's exclusive interview with Oprah on ABC7 mornings, starting at 4:30 a.m.
Oprah goes on East Bay hike with 'Outdoor Afro' before wellness tour stop at Chase Center
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News