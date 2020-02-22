Society

Oprah goes on East Bay hike with 'Outdoor Afro' before wellness tour stop at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- 14,000 will crowd into the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday to see Oprah Winfrey, during her latest stop on 'Oprah's WW 2020 Vision Tour.'

But up first, Oprah took in some beautiful sights in the East Bay on Friday and ABC7 Mornings anchor Kumasi Aaron was there when it happened.

"Kumasi! Kumasi! Kumasi! Hey! Hey! Kumasi! I love it! I love it! What a beautiful name!" exclaimed Oprah.

Kumasi was invited to join Oprah at Joaquin Miller Park in Oakland, as the former talk show host went on a hike with Outdoor Afro.

RELATED: Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW, formerly Weight Watchers, talks about 'Oprah's 2020 Vision Tour,' her own life experiences

It's a group that helps reconnect African Americans with nature.

Oprah says she just learned about the group.

"To find that you have all these beautiful like-minded people here in Oakland who feel the same is, is really kind of inspirational to me," said Winfrey.

Oprah's on tour with her partner "WW," formerly known as Weight Watchers.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's events at the Chase Center.

And you can catch more of Kumasi Aaron's exclusive interview with Oprah on ABC7 mornings, starting at 4:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscooaklandoprah winfreyhikingeventschase centerbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Partner of Good Samaritan killed on Hwy 101 speaks out
BART police release report on enforcement data
'Gopher bomb' sparks East Bay grass fire, officials say
Rome Officer Killing: Parents of SF suspect give exclusive 1st interview
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area mother of 2nd suspect breaks silence
Show More
North Bay senator proposes toll add to Hwy 37
Coronavirus: Custom respirator masks can unlock iPhone
'He's a good boy': Blind man pleads for return of stolen guide dog
What Really Matters: What's really happening to Bay Area students in Italy
District searching for space to teach McClymonds HS students
More TOP STORIES News