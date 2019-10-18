Oracle CEO Mark Hurd has died. He was 62.
The company on Friday confirmed his death. Hurd was on medical leave, and the company did not disclose a cause of death.
Hurd led two high-profile Silicon Valley companies _ Oracle and computer maker Hewlett-Packard.
He took a leave of absence from Oracle a month ago for health reasons. Larry Ellison, Oracle's founder and chairman, said at the time that he and co-CEO Safra Catz would take over his responsibilities.
Ellison says he will miss his close and irreplaceable friend.
Hurd joined Oracle as co-president in 2010 a month after leaving HP. He resigned from HP after accusations of sexual harassment by a female contract worker and findings of inaccurate expense reports connected to outings with the contractor.
Read Ellison's full announcement below:
It is with a profound sense of sadness and loss that I tell everyone here at Oracle that Mark Hurd passed away early this morning. Mark was my close and irreplaceable friend, and trusted colleague. Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle. All of us will miss Mark's keen mind and rare ability to analyze, simplify and solve problems quickly. Some of us will miss his friendship and mentorship. I will miss his kindness and sense of humor. Mark leaves his beloved wife Paula, two wonderful daughters who were the joy of his life, and his much larger extended family here at Oracle who came to love him. I know that many of us are inconsolable right now, but we are left with memories and a sense of gratitude...that we had the opportunity to get know Mark, the opportunity to work with him...and become his friend.
Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd dies at 62
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News