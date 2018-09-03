SOCIETY

Palo Alto man returns to U.S. after being imprisoned in Nepal

(Mary Bartnikowski)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
A Palo Alto man is back on U.S. soil after his family says he was imprisoned in Nepal last spring over a misunderstanding.

Wolf Price is a filmmaker and humanitarian. His mother shared this photo after she traveled to Kathmandu to free him.

RELATED: Mother of Palo Alto man held in Nepali jail for 6 weeks speaks out

Price had been in Nepal for 12 years raising money and creating educational opportunities for girls and women. His mother says Price was arrested after trying to break up a fight between a brother and sister.

ABC7 News reporter David Louie has been following this story for months. He is gathering details of his release and will bring us an update on later editions of ABC7 News.
