Power restored in Santa Clara after outage leaves impacts more than 3,100 customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Power was restored to more than 3,100 customers after an outage left them in the dark Saturday afternoon in Santa Clara.The power outage is affecting Silicon Valley Power customers in the southwest part of the city, the utility said.Silicon Valley Power said a "troubleshooter" is responding to the outage.No additional information was immediately available.