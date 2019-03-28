lottery

Powerball results: Winning tickets matching 5 of 6 numbers sold in Bay Area

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?

Winning numbers have been drawn for the Powerball jackpot, which has sprung to $750 million.

The winning numbers were: 16-20-37-44-62. Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3

In the Bay Area, two winning tickets matching 5 of 6 numbers were sold.

One was in San Jose at Gateway Food & Liquor located at 1305 N Bascom Ave G.

The other was at Centerwood Liquors in San Mateo, at 35 Laurie Meadows Dr.

This is now the fourth largest jackpot in lottery history and the third largest in the history of the Powerball game.

If you were to win, the cash option would be $465.5 million before taxes.

You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 24-25-52-60-66 Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

The last big win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3M prize. His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
