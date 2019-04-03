royal family

SussexRoyal Instagram: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break record with new account

EMBED <>More Videos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Instagram on Tuesday, and within hours the pair had broken a record.

Hitting one million Instagram followers in just six hours, Prince Harry and Meghan have officially broken a record.

In their first post, the couple posted a photo gallery with some sweet snaps of their humanitarian work and their interactions with the public, and they included a never-before-seen romantic photo of the two of them.



The couple explained that the account would be used to make announcements as well as to "shine a light on key issues."

Guinness World Records confirmed that the account was officially the fastest to one million.

The other big news: Meghan and Harry won't be on the @KensingtonRoyal accounts anymore. That will now be exclusively for Prince William and Duchess Kate's family. The existing account acknowledged its sister account with a photo of Harry and Meghan captioned, "Welcome to Instagram, @SussexRoyal!"

MEGHAN AND HARRY PHOTOS: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex through the years

The couple's big day comes about a month after Queen Elizabeth II joined Instagram in her own way, by posting from the royal family account for the first time.
Royals expert and ABC News contributor Omid Scobie said the new account is all about Meghan and Harry blazing their own trail.

"The couple already have some of Hollywood's biggest names following them," he said. "This is very much the start of them doing things their way."

With the duchess expecting the couple's first child sometime later this month, Guinness speculated that perhaps the first photo of the future royal will surpass the world record egg for most liked post.

MORE ON PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE

A look back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship timeline

When is Meghan Markle's baby due? Duchess of Sussex teases details

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, gets her royal charities

Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby falls in the line to the British throne
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyal familysocial mediaprince harrymeghan markleinstagram
ROYAL FAMILY
Queen Elizabeth II writes her first Instagram post
British Royals issue social media guidelines after cyberbullying of Kate, Meghan
Meghan Markle teases due date
Meghan and Harry photos through the years
TOP STORIES
Bay Area parents charged in college admission scandal due in court
House panel approves subpoenas for Mueller's full report
ABC7 Morning Digest: Wednesday
ONLY ON ABC7NEWS.COM: Viewer offers new smile to Fremont beating victim
Accuweather Forecast: Not as wet today, driest this week
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman to appear in court
Show More
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
Indiana school district making sure students don't go hungry
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
Hit-and-run driver surrenders after slamming into 9-year-old
Berkeley police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle
More TOP STORIES News