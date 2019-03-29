Report: San Francisco Transbay Transit Center contractors say they're wrongly being blamed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The contractors blamed for cracked steel beams at the Salesforce Transit Center are challenging accusations that they botched inspections.
Transbay Joint Powers Authority officials say quality control inspectors working for the steel contractor and fabricator companies failed to discover a critical construction flaw. But the San Francisco Chronicle reports both companies say they have been denied requests to present their side of the story.
The transit hub has been closed since September 2018. Repairs are expected to be completed by mid-June 2019.
