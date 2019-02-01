SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco to remain closed until June

Workers in Tyvek suits remove more ceiling panels, utilities and light fixtures from underneath the Saleforce Transit Center on Fremont Street on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The $2.2 billion Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco will remain closed until at least June.

The transit hub was shut down in September after workers found cracks in steel support beams.

RELATED: Preliminary findings released into what caused cracks in beams in Salesforce Transit Center building

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority says repair and reinforcement work to fix the beams are underway.

You'll want to avoid the area this Saturday and Sunday. There will be a one block full closure of First Street between Howard and Mission streets.

TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco

There is still no word on when the center might reopen. Repairs are scheduled to be complete by the first week of June.
