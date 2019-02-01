The $2.2 billion Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco will remain closed until at least June.The transit hub was shut down in September after workers found cracks in steel support beams.The Transbay Joint Powers Authority says repair and reinforcement work to fix the beams are underway.You'll want to avoid the area this Saturday and Sunday. There will be a one block full closure of First Street between Howard and Mission streets.There is still no word on when the center might reopen. Repairs are scheduled to be complete by the first week of June.