Here's a timeline of events during this closure.
Monday, Oct. 1, 2018
Officials announce the transit center and Fremont Street are not expected to reopen until at least Friday, Oct. 12.
TJPA says goal is to have Fremont Street open by October 12th. pic.twitter.com/xf5ZmalESJ— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) October 1, 2018
Crews begin to stabilize the transit center with a shoring system, which are temporary supports installed between the center and Fremont Street.
Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018
Materials arrive for temporary supports.
Work is happening today at #SalesforceTransitCenter, SFMTA says it’s still developing plan to shore up cracked beams. The center remains closed. pic.twitter.com/KmhadBfeQE— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) September 29, 2018
Workers continue to prepare center for shoring system. Fremont Street expected to be closed through next week.
Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018
Workers remove ceiling panels, utilities, and light fixtures to clear way for temporary supports.
Salesforce Transit Center latest - crews removed panels over Fremont Street likely to gain access to two cracked beams pic.twitter.com/8Seq1XFCBl— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 27, 2018
A second cracked beam is announced and a photo of the 2.5 foot long crack in the first beam is released. The Transbay Joint Powers Authority says the beams were installed and were last inspected in Jan. 2016, and note that there was no crack in June 2016 when fire proofing material was installed. They add that the cracks could have happened at any time after that.
The transit center was expected to stay closed through the end of the next week.
A timeline you’ll want to know if you’ve been in the now closed Transit Center any time since opening - beam last inspected Jan 2016. No crack in June ‘16 when fireproofing material applied. Crack could have developed any time since June ‘16 & before it was discovered yesterday pic.twitter.com/0NW3B3j0na— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 26, 2018
Around 10 a.m., while workers were installing ceiling panels, a crack was discovered in a load-bearing steel beam above the bus deck beneath the rooftop park. The beam is on the eastern side of the third level of the transit center, near Fremont Street.
Around 4:30 p.m., the entire center was closed and evacuated. Fremont Street was closed for one block between Mission Street and Howard Street. Bus service was relocated to the Temporary Transbay Terminal, one block away, at Main and Folsom Streets. SFMTA ambassadors helped guide commuters.
HOLY GRIDLOCK! Commuters & buses slowly moving around detours at #SalesforceTransitCenter pic.twitter.com/G4UQ7Ykj51— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) September 26, 2018
Salesforce transit center closed. This is the scene at Beale and Mission. SFMTA re routing people trying to catch a bus to the old temporary Transbay Terminal at Howard and Main streets pic.twitter.com/yrVjtjh1vt— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 26, 2018
Opening weekend for the Salesforce Transit Center, located at 425 Mission Street, capped off more than eight years of construction that cost $2.2 billion.The 1 million square foot center is six stories tall. Two stories are underground. Four stories are above ground, topped with a 5.4-acre rooftop park.
Bus service officially began on Sunday, August 12 for AC Transit, Amtrak, Greyhound, and Westcat Lynx on the Center's third floor. Muni buses started using the Center's ground floor in June.
Get the latest stories and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.
