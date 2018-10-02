SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco

Kate G Eby
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Following eight years of construction, the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco was shut down a little more than six weeks after opening when a cracked beam was discovered on Tuesday, Sept. 25. A second cracked beam was found the next day. Fremont Street was closed between Mission and Howard Streets where it crosses underneath the center. Bus service was re-routed to the Temporary Transbay Terminal.

Here's a timeline of events during this closure.

Monday, Oct. 1, 2018

Officials announce the transit center and Fremont Street are not expected to reopen until at least Friday, Oct. 12.

Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018

Crews begin to stabilize the transit center with a shoring system, which are temporary supports installed between the center and Fremont Street.

Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018

Materials arrive for temporary supports.

Friday, Sept. 28, 2018

Workers continue to prepare center for shoring system. Fremont Street expected to be closed through next week.

Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018

Workers remove ceiling panels, utilities, and light fixtures to clear way for temporary supports.

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018

A second cracked beam is announced and a photo of the 2.5 foot long crack in the first beam is released. The Transbay Joint Powers Authority says the beams were installed and were last inspected in Jan. 2016, and note that there was no crack in June 2016 when fire proofing material was installed. They add that the cracks could have happened at any time after that.

The transit center was expected to stay closed through the end of the next week.

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018

Around 10 a.m., while workers were installing ceiling panels, a crack was discovered in a load-bearing steel beam above the bus deck beneath the rooftop park. The beam is on the eastern side of the third level of the transit center, near Fremont Street.

Around 4:30 p.m., the entire center was closed and evacuated. Fremont Street was closed for one block between Mission Street and Howard Street. Bus service was relocated to the Temporary Transbay Terminal, one block away, at Main and Folsom Streets. SFMTA ambassadors helped guide commuters.

August 10 - 12, 2018

Opening weekend for the Salesforce Transit Center, located at 425 Mission Street, capped off more than eight years of construction that cost $2.2 billion.The 1 million square foot center is six stories tall. Two stories are underground. Four stories are above ground, topped with a 5.4-acre rooftop park.

Bus service officially began on Sunday, August 12 for AC Transit, Amtrak, Greyhound, and Westcat Lynx on the Center's third floor. Muni buses started using the Center's ground floor in June.

Get the latest stories and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
