SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --With the temporary closure of the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco announced Tuesday, many are wondering how to get around. Here's a look at what local transit agencies are advising.
AC TRANSIT:
AC Transit will divert all 27 Transbay bus lines to the old Temporary Terminal, located at Howard & Beale Streets, until further notice. Be aware that Fremont Street, between Mission & Howard, will also close.
GOLDEN GATE TRANSIT:
Golden Gate Transit will not be serving the Sales Force Transit Center until further notice. Our last stop Southbound, for routes 101,70,and 30 is Mission before Fremont. First stop in the Northbound direction is at Mission and 1st.
SFMTA:
The 5, 5R, 7, 25, 38, and 38R will be resuming service to & from the Temporary Transbay terminal. SF Muni service will not be going to the Salesforce Transit Center.
WESTCAT:
The LYNX will be resuming service to & from the Temporary Transbay terminal. the LYNX service will not be going to the Salesforce Transit Center.
Riders should contact their local operators for more details on the closure's impact.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Salesforce Transit Center in SF shut down after fissure found in steel beam
- Exclusive peek inside San Francisco's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
- San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers
- Tour the brand new Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco
- Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
- $2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds, great expectations
- Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony held in San Francisco