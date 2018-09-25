Workers emptying the salesforce transit center near Fremont after a crack in one of the steel beams in the ceiling of the third level Bus Deck was discovered. We were told to back up out from under the structure! pic.twitter.com/er4wTa2b9R — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 25, 2018

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

The Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco is temporarily closed after crews discovered a fissure in a steel beam on the third level of the center Tuesday, officials announced.Fremont Street between Mission and Howard Streets is shut down to pedestrians and vehicle while officials inspect the building and investigate the cause of the fissure.Transit operators are temporarily providing bus service out of the nearby temporary Transbay Terminal at Howard and Main Streets until further inspections are complete.The fissure was discovered on the third level Bus Deck on the eastern side of the center near Fremont Street."The safety of everyone who visits the Salesforce Transit Center is our obligation and highest priority," Mark Zabaneh, Executive Director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority said in a statement. "While this appears to be a localized issue and we have no information that suggests it is widespread, it is our duty to confirm this before we allow public access to the facility."Riders should contact their local operators for more details on the closure's impact.