HeadsUp: In advance of tomorrow morning's commute, if you can avoid driving into the downtown area please do so. Consider using other transit options including public transportation, carpools, and taxis. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 26, 2018

I just talked to someone in traffic on Fremont who just got off the Bay Bridge. He says traffic wasn’t terrible- that it is always congested through here. So maybe people are making alternate plans? Or - they haven’t left yet. 😱 pic.twitter.com/k4SJtTV9AL — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 26, 2018

Heads up commuters! The Salesforce Transit Center is closed indefinitely because of a cracked beam. Use the temporary transit center. Cars should avoid area- Fremont at Howard is closed- area is clogged. pic.twitter.com/ZbNFUZeOLr — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 26, 2018

This is what greets commuters coming off the Bay Bridge in San Francisco. This is Fremont at Howard. The area is closed because of an unpredictable cracked beam in the new Transit Center. pic.twitter.com/XZIEnCaEiy — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 26, 2018

The first morning commute is underway after the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco was closed when a fissure was discovered in a steel beam.The Salesforce Transit Center has been closed since last night after workers discovered a crack in a load-bearing beam by the Transbay Joint Powers Authority.Commuters trying to catch the bus were floored to learn the new $2 billion transit center has a defect."The Millennium Tower, now this. I'm sure there has to be some issues going on with the construction people," said bus commuter Sid Goel."Well the beam is cracked so the behavior of the beam is unpredictable and that's why our engineers are cautious and they want us to close that area," said Executive Director of the TJPA, Mark Zabaneh.Zabaneh adds that the cracked beam is in the ceiling of the third level bus deck on the eastern side of the transit center near Fremont Street. The horizontal beam is beneath the rooftop park.Zabaneh says the crack was discovered around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning while workers were installing ceiling panels."It's very disappointing for us responsible for building the transit center, and it's very disappointing that we have to inconvenience the public," he added."It's a major deal," said Michael Kreiger of SF Muni.The crack affected areas far outside the transit center. These San Francisco Muni workers had to de-energize bus lines in the area, so contractors can safely work inside the building."They have traffic blocked all over the place and if that building is in trouble they need to fix it," said Kreiger.