SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Commuters face gridlock nightmare after sudden closure of Salesforce Transit Center in SF

A crowd of commuters navigates the Transbay Terminal after a closure of the Salesforce Transit Center on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The afternoon commute had a big meltdown as a result of the Salesforce Transit Center closure. Commuters were left confused during all the chaos.

SFMTA ambassadors did their best pointing confused commuters in the right direction -- away from the new Salesforce Transit Center. Many wondered what was happening.

"It's confusing. It's closed already," said Rachel Savage.

"I was a little confused why we had to come over here," said Beth Aney, another commuter.

Thousands were forced to walk several blocks to the place they left behind last month, the old temporary Transbay Terminal. It was pressed back into service with buses rolling through after the closure of the new transit center.

"I never thought I'd see this corner again," said commuter Carla Adams.

With Fremont Street shut down, traffic came to a grinding halt. It was painful to watch, let alone experience.

"I'm an idiot for coming this way. I didn't use WAZE," said one frustrated driver.

To add insult to injury, the Dreamforce conference shut down portions of Howard Street and there was additional traffic from a San Francisco Giants game.

It was every driver for themselves.

So many commuters were just getting used to their new digs at the Salesforce Transit Center.

"I hope they fix the crack soon, it's only been open a month," Adams added.
