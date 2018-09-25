Salesforce Transit Center shut down due to crack in steel beam, nightmare commute on way

HeadsUp: In advance of tomorrow morning's commute, if you can avoid driving into the downtown area please do so. Consider using other transit options including public transportation, carpools, and taxis. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) September 26, 2018

Nice view of the Salesforce Transit Center while we wait for a presser to find out WHY a cracked in a beam in the new bldg has shut down the center. There is temporary bus service out of the Temporary Transbay Terminal at Howard and Main streets until all inspections are complete pic.twitter.com/m4eozyhz9r — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 26, 2018

Workers emptying the salesforce transit center near Fremont after a crack in one of the steel beams in the ceiling of the third level Bus Deck was discovered. We were told to back up out from under the structure! pic.twitter.com/er4wTa2b9R — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 25, 2018

“We discovered it at 10 o'clock we asked our designers to come in and inspect it and so some analysis. And once we got the findings from the designers it became apparent that the bus deck needs to be closed” Mark Zabaneh, TJPA re: cracked beam at salesforce transit center — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 26, 2018

Salesforce transit center closed. This is the scene at Beale and Mission. SFMTA re routing people trying to catch a bus to the old temporary Transbay Terminal at Howard and Main streets pic.twitter.com/yrVjtjh1vt — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 26, 2018

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

The Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco is temporarily closed after crews discovered a fissure in a steel beam on the third level of the center Tuesday, officials announced.The Transbay Joint Powers Authority emptied the Salesforce Transit Center Tuesday evening after workers discovered a crack in a load-bearing beam.Commuters trying to catch the bus were floored to learn the new $2 billion transit center has a defect."The Millennium Tower, now this. I'm sure there has to be some issues going on with the construction people," said bus commuter Sid Goel."Well the beam is cracked so the behavior of the beam is unpredictable and that's why our engineers are cautious and they want us to close that area," said Executive Director of the TJPA, Mark Zabaneh.Zabaneh adds that the cracked beam is in the ceiling of the third level bus deck on the eastern side of the transit center near Fremont Street. The horizontal beam is beneath the rooftop park.Zabaneh says the crack was discovered around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning while workers were installing ceiling panels."It's very disappointing for us responsible for building the transit center, and it's very disappointing that we have to inconvenience the public," he added."It's a major deal," said Michael Kreiger of SF Muni.The crack affected areas far outside the transit center. These San Francisco Muni workers had to de-energize bus lines in the area, so contractors can safely work inside the building."They have traffic blocked all over the place and if that building is in trouble they need to fix it," said Kreiger.