SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco could be closed for another week

EMBED </>More Videos

The first morning commute is underway after the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco was closed when a fissure was discovered in a steel beam. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials say a second, adjacent beam was found to have suffered a crack in the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.

The Salesforce Transit Center has been closed since last night after workers discovered a crack in a load-bearing beam by the Transbay Joint Powers Authority. An adjacent beam also suffered a crack, officials said Wednesday. The center, and the surrounding streets that are currently closed will be shut down at least until the end of next week while inspections are done.

RELATED: How to get around during Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure in San Francisco

The cracked beams support the roof and the bus deck level above Fremont Street. Officials are concerned the cracks could be putting more stress on other support structures in the area. The beams were last inspected after the final installation in 2016.

The plan is to shore up the beams above Fremont Street so the road can be reopened to pedestrians and vehicles. Then, they hope to reopen the bus deck level to transit buses.

"Well the beam is cracked so the behavior of the beam is unpredictable and that's why our engineers are cautious and they want us to close that area," said Executive Director of the TJPA, Mark Zabaneh.

Zabaneh adds that the cracked beam is in the ceiling of the third level bus deck on the eastern side of the transit center near Fremont Street. The horizontal beam is beneath the rooftop park.

Zabaneh says the crack was discovered around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning while workers were installing ceiling panels.

"It's very disappointing for us responsible for building the transit center, and it's very disappointing that we have to inconvenience the public," he added.

RELATED: Commuters face gridlock nightmare after sudden closure of Salesforce Transit Center in SF

The crack affected areas far outside the transit center. San Francisco Muni workers had to de-energize bus lines in the area, so contractors can safely work inside the building.

Officials haven't determined what caused the crack.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
constructionsalesforceSalesforce Transit Centerbus terminalbus stationmunimass transitpublic transportationSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Commuters face gridlock nightmare after sudden closure of Salesforce Transit Center in SF
How to get around during SF Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure
SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER
How to get around during SF Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure
Salesforce Transit Center shut down due to crack in steel beam, nightmare commute on way
Commuters face gridlock nightmare after sudden closure of Salesforce Transit Center in SF
Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
More Salesforce Transit Center
Top Stories
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
WATCH TOMORROW: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
3rd woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct
Girl with rare disorder left in tears at Astros game
How to get around during SF Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure
Janet Jackson, Metallica to headline Salesforce's Dreamfest in SF
Woman in her 90s rescued from Berkeley Hills house fire
Robots making burgers in San Francisco restaurant
Show More
Mysterious rocket spotted in Alameda
Donut shop's scary clown delivery brings sweet terror to your door
Cosby's defenders decry him as victim of racism and sexism
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest day of the week
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
More News