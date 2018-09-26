Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco could be closed for another week

Commuters are back at the temporary transbay terminal today in San Francisco now that the new one has been shut down. Everyone seems to be rolling with it. pic.twitter.com/KVPF1zLeEX — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 26, 2018

I just talked to someone in traffic on Fremont who just got off the Bay Bridge. He says traffic wasn’t terrible- that it is always congested through here. So maybe people are making alternate plans? Or - they haven’t left yet. 😱 pic.twitter.com/k4SJtTV9AL — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 26, 2018

Heads up commuters! The Salesforce Transit Center is closed indefinitely because of a cracked beam. Use the temporary transit center. Cars should avoid area- Fremont at Howard is closed- area is clogged. pic.twitter.com/ZbNFUZeOLr — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 26, 2018

This is what greets commuters coming off the Bay Bridge in San Francisco. This is Fremont at Howard. The area is closed because of an unpredictable cracked beam in the new Transit Center. pic.twitter.com/XZIEnCaEiy — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 26, 2018

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Officials say a second, adjacent beam was found to have suffered a crack in the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.The Salesforce Transit Center has been closed since last night after workers discovered a crack in a load-bearing beam by the Transbay Joint Powers Authority. An adjacent beam also suffered a crack, officials said Wednesday. The center, and the surrounding streets that are currently closed will be shut down at least until the end of next week while inspections are done.The cracked beams support the roof and the bus deck level above Fremont Street. Officials are concerned the cracks could be putting more stress on other support structures in the area. The beams were last inspected after the final installation in 2016.The plan is to shore up the beams above Fremont Street so the road can be reopened to pedestrians and vehicles. Then, they hope to reopen the bus deck level to transit buses."Well the beam is cracked so the behavior of the beam is unpredictable and that's why our engineers are cautious and they want us to close that area," said Executive Director of the TJPA, Mark Zabaneh.Zabaneh adds that the cracked beam is in the ceiling of the third level bus deck on the eastern side of the transit center near Fremont Street. The horizontal beam is beneath the rooftop park.Zabaneh says the crack was discovered around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning while workers were installing ceiling panels."It's very disappointing for us responsible for building the transit center, and it's very disappointing that we have to inconvenience the public," he added.The crack affected areas far outside the transit center. San Francisco Muni workers had to de-energize bus lines in the area, so contractors can safely work inside the building.Officials haven't determined what caused the crack.