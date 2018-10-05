SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

New street closure announced as officials prepare to fix SF transit center

Workers in Tyvek suits remove more ceiling panels, utilities and light fixtures from underneath the Saleforce Transit Center on Fremont Street on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials have announced an additional street closure as they prepare to shore up reinforcement plans of San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center, where two cracked beams were discovered.

ABC7's Carlos Saucedo reports that First Street between Howard and Mission streets will be closed starting Friday night. The closure will take place the next few days between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

In the meantime, Fremont Street remains closed until at least Oct. 12.

Additionally, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf are calling for an independent review of the investigation into what caused cracks in two support beams.

Crews are now installing a shoring system to take pressure off the cracked beams.

Once that's done, engineers will try to figure out what caused the cracks.

TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco

Breed and Schaaf want the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to review their findings.

Fremont Street beneath the center could reopen next Friday once the shoring system is in place.

Get the latest stories and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
constructionSalesforce Transit Centerbus terminalbus stationmunimass transitpublic transportationroad closureengineeringtraffic delaytrafficac transitamtrakgreyhoundSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
Plans laid out for testing cracked beams at SF Salesforce Transit Center
SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until at least Oct. 12
Materials expected for fix to San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center
More Salesforce Transit Center
Top Stories
Big rig carrying 27 tons of concrete sand overturns on I-680
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
2-year-old dies after wind gust blows over bounce pad
Senator Collins backs Kavanaugh, paving way for confirmation
Study: Therapy dogs can spread superbugs to kids
Welch's debuts line of frozen avocados
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
TIMELINE: Police shooting deaths that shocked the nation
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
AccuWeather Forecast: Weekend warming trend
Toyota announces massive recall of Prius Hybrids
More News