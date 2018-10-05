New street closure announced as officials prepare to fix SF transit center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Officials have announced an additional street closure as they prepare to shore up reinforcement plans of San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center, where two cracked beams were discovered.
ABC7's Carlos Saucedo reports that First Street between Howard and Mission streets will be closed starting Friday night. The closure will take place the next few days between 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
In the meantime, Fremont Street remains closed until at least Oct. 12.
Additionally, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf are calling for an independent review of the investigation into what caused cracks in two support beams.
Crews are now installing a shoring system to take pressure off the cracked beams.
Once that's done, engineers will try to figure out what caused the cracks.
Breed and Schaaf want the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to review their findings.
Fremont Street beneath the center could reopen next Friday once the shoring system is in place.
