Officials promise Fremont St. will re-open next Wednesday or sooner

The Senior Construction Manager, Dennis Turchon, for the Transit Center in San Francisco told the Transbay Joint Powers Authority Board of Directors Thursday the next Wednesday deadline to reopen Fremont Street is a "No later than" date and they will reopen sooner if they can.Turchon was responding to Board Member Ed Reiskin who asked why there was a delay. Fremont Street was originally going to open Friday, Oct. 12.Turchon said as the date of October 12th was chosen, the design to shore up the building was still evolving. It ended up being a more significant design than first thought.Reiskin then asked a number of other questions focused on accountability, timelines and cost.The questions came after a lengthy presentation from Turchon about what has been done on the project so far and what is left to do before the Transit Center can open.They closed it last month when cracks were found in two beams.Turchon said they will have a peer review committee that will be part of the process starting tomorrow when it has its kick-off meeting.He would not say when the transit center or the rooftop park could reopen but did say what still needs to be done: Sampling and testing which will take two weeks, determine the cause/design potential fixes, MTC peer review of recommended fix, implement permanent fix and then open the facility.