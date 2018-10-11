SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Officials promise Fremont St. will re-open next Wednesday or sooner

EMBED </>More Videos

Fremont Street was originally going to open Friday, Oct. 12.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Senior Construction Manager, Dennis Turchon, for the Transit Center in San Francisco told the Transbay Joint Powers Authority Board of Directors Thursday the next Wednesday deadline to reopen Fremont Street is a "No later than" date and they will reopen sooner if they can.

Turchon was responding to Board Member Ed Reiskin who asked why there was a delay. Fremont Street was originally going to open Friday, Oct. 12.

TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco

Turchon said as the date of October 12th was chosen, the design to shore up the building was still evolving. It ended up being a more significant design than first thought.

Reiskin then asked a number of other questions focused on accountability, timelines and cost.

The questions came after a lengthy presentation from Turchon about what has been done on the project so far and what is left to do before the Transit Center can open.

They closed it last month when cracks were found in two beams.

Turchon said they will have a peer review committee that will be part of the process starting tomorrow when it has its kick-off meeting.

He would not say when the transit center or the rooftop park could reopen but did say what still needs to be done: Sampling and testing which will take two weeks, determine the cause/design potential fixes, MTC peer review of recommended fix, implement permanent fix and then open the facility.

Get the latest stories and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
constructionSalesforce Transit Centerbus terminalbus stationmunimass transitpublic transportationroad closureengineeringtraffic delaytrafficac transitamtrakgreyhoundSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER
BART ridership up as Salesforce Transit Center deals with issues
Officials: Fremont St near SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until next Wednesday
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
New street closure announced as officials prepare to fix SF transit center
More Salesforce Transit Center
Top Stories
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida
Man banned from gun range for pointing pistol at friend
Demolition begins at Vallco Shopping Center for new development
SoCal man is 1st athlete with cerebral palsy to sign with Nike
Kanye West talks mental health, stop-and-frisk with Trump
Melania Trump says she's 'most bullied person' in the world
US, Russian astronauts safe after booster rocket failure, emergency landing
1 count in case against Weinstein has been dismissed
Show More
Videos of 'catastrophic' Hurricane Michael damage
Facebook unveils 'Came Out' feature for National Coming Out Day
Kittens who survived Hurricane Michael need home
Will Smith reveals poster for Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'
US stocks fall as banks see losses
More News