SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Officials say Fremont St near SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until next Wednesday

Workers in Tyvek suits remove more ceiling panels, utilities and light fixtures from underneath the Saleforce Transit Center on Fremont Street on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Officials say that Fremont Street near San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center will not reopen until next Wednesday.

Crews are currently installing a shoring system to take pressure off the cracked beams at the transit center. Once that's done, engineers will try to figure out what caused the cracks.

