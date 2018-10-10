SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Officials say that Fremont Street near San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center will not reopen until next Wednesday.
Crews are currently installing a shoring system to take pressure off the cracked beams at the transit center. Once that's done, engineers will try to figure out what caused the cracks.
TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco
