For the first time since late-September, traffic under the Salesforce Transit Center is moving.The partial reopening of Fremont Street between Howard and Mission Streets comes after the discovery of two cracked steel beams.Crews were forced to shut down the street for repair work on September 25. The Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA) said repairs have been completed.After nearly three weeks of closures and detours, commuter Jackie White tells ABC7 News, "Oh, it's been cool. Smooth, smooth today!"Since the shutdown of the arterial street, White and others have had to maneuver through both car and foot traffic.She said, "It's horrible, people are confused, they don't know where to go. You know, any change makes people nervous I guess."However, the closures were necessary for crews to repair the cracks.