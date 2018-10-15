SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Fremont Street in San Francisco partially reopened after 20 day closure

EMBED </>More Videos

The stretch of Fremont Street that runs under the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco is partially back open. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
For the first time since late-September, traffic under the Salesforce Transit Center is moving.

The partial reopening of Fremont Street between Howard and Mission Streets comes after the discovery of two cracked steel beams.

TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco

Crews were forced to shut down the street for repair work on September 25. The Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA) said repairs have been completed.

After nearly three weeks of closures and detours, commuter Jackie White tells ABC7 News, "Oh, it's been cool. Smooth, smooth today!"

Since the shutdown of the arterial street, White and others have had to maneuver through both car and foot traffic.

She said, "It's horrible, people are confused, they don't know where to go. You know, any change makes people nervous I guess."

However, the closures were necessary for crews to repair the cracks.

Get the latest stories and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.

Latest drive times, traffic maps here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficconstructionSalesforce Transit Centerbus terminalbus stationmunimass transitpublic transportationroad closureengineeringtraffic delaytrafficac transitamtrakgreyhoundSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER
Officials say Fremont St will reopen in time for Monday morning commute
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
Officials promise Fremont St. will re-open next Wednesday or sooner
BART ridership up as Salesforce Transit Center deals with issues
More Salesforce Transit Center
TRAFFIC
Fatal crash shuts down southbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
With city approval, JUMP expands e-bike pilot program
1250 scooters return to SF streets, as judge turns down lawsuit from rejected company
Do 'sports cars' get more tickets?
More Traffic
Top Stories
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Fatal crash shuts down southbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average next several days
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Show More
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt
Several North Bay schools cancel classes due to fire-related outages
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash
Sonoma County residents prep for PG&E Red Flag Warning power outages
More News