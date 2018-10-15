SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --For the first time since late-September, traffic under the Salesforce Transit Center is moving.
The partial reopening of Fremont Street between Howard and Mission Streets comes after the discovery of two cracked steel beams.
TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco
Crews were forced to shut down the street for repair work on September 25. The Transbay Joint Powers Authority (TJPA) said repairs have been completed.
After nearly three weeks of closures and detours, commuter Jackie White tells ABC7 News, "Oh, it's been cool. Smooth, smooth today!"
Since the shutdown of the arterial street, White and others have had to maneuver through both car and foot traffic.
She said, "It's horrible, people are confused, they don't know where to go. You know, any change makes people nervous I guess."
However, the closures were necessary for crews to repair the cracks.
Get the latest stories and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.
Latest drive times, traffic maps here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to get around during Salesforce Transit Center's temporary closure in SF
- Exclusive peek inside San Francisco's 'Grand Central Station of the West'
- San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers
- Tour the brand new Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco
- Salesforce Transit Center celebrates first weekday commute
- $2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds, great expectations
- Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony held in San Francisco