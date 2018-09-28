Just saw a real estate agent hop in here for a listing appointment. I asked him what the vibe is between Transit Center cracks and Millennium. He says people feel the issue will be fixed and this area will be booming! So I guess no buyer’s remorse here. pic.twitter.com/ZxNZAGsPN9 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 28, 2018

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Expect Fremont Street to be closed through next week and bus service to continue out of the temporary Transbay Terminal as crews work to put in a shoring system after two cracked beams were discovered inside San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center.Workers in Tyvek suits spent Friday morning removing more ceiling panels, utilities and light fixtures from underneath the Saleforce Transit Center on Fremont Street.The effort is to clear the way for temporary supports after workers discovered two cracked beams earlier this week.The shoring system design will be finalized over the next day. It will then be reviewed by a third party."So you'll see first here a shoring system that's on pads basically, right on the asphalt that'll be all the way up to the bus deck. And then the first item we'll do is jacks or supports that will take the load of the bus deck off of the beam that's up on the roof part," said Dennis Turchon, Transbay Joint Powers Authority senior construction manager.Once the support system is in place, Fremont Street will be reopened, though it's unclear how many lanes could be closed just underneath the Transit Center bridge, since the support beams will go down to street level."Once the shoring is in place and we've offloaded all that support on that beam, then we can start our analysis of what happened," said Turchon.The Transbay Joint Powers Authority says it's also not clear how much the shoring system will cost on top of the $2.2 billion already spent."It's a significant amount," said Turchon.TJPA says they've discovered no additional fissures, cracks or problems.