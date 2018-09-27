Happening now - getting the latest on a shoring system of steel beams down to Fremont Street that will be installed to safeguard the Transit Center pic.twitter.com/95BdXsDrm3 — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 27, 2018

The latest on Salesforce Transit Center cracked steel beam fix pic.twitter.com/SnHUaxPXrn — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 27, 2018

More on what’s happening here pic.twitter.com/tDlPL499cR — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) September 27, 2018

Before a shoring system can be put in to alleviate the load on two cracked steel beams inside the Salesforce Transit Center, workers had to remove ceiling panels, move light fixtures and utilities and relocate some of Muni's overhead electric bus contact system.The Transbay Joint Powers Authority released a new photo Thursday of the second smaller crack.TJPA's executive director says the shoring system will be different sized steel beams and columns from the bridge down to Fremont Street. Cars and buses will be able to drive around it.Commuters like Kim McIntyre say traffic has been rough. "When I got off 80 on 7th Street today, it took me 45 minutes just to get half a mile," said McIntyre.TJPA says it has not found any additional cracks beyond the two.The shoring system will be installed as early as this weekend.