SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center shoring system could be installed this weekend

Before a shoring system can be put in to alleviate the load on two cracked steel beams inside the Salesforce Transit Center, workers had to remove ceiling panels, move light fixtures and utilities and relocate some of Muni's overhead electric bus contact system. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Before a shoring system can be put in to alleviate the load on two cracked steel beams inside the Salesforce Transit Center, workers had to remove ceiling panels, move light fixtures and utilities and relocate some of Muni's overhead electric bus contact system.

The Transbay Joint Powers Authority released a new photo Thursday of the second smaller crack.

TJPA's executive director says the shoring system will be different sized steel beams and columns from the bridge down to Fremont Street. Cars and buses will be able to drive around it.

Commuters like Kim McIntyre say traffic has been rough. "When I got off 80 on 7th Street today, it took me 45 minutes just to get half a mile," said McIntyre.

TJPA says it has not found any additional cracks beyond the two.

The shoring system will be installed as early as this weekend.

