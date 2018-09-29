SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

Materials expected to arrive for fix to San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center

Materials are expected to start arriving Saturday for the fix to the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco. (Photo by Transbay Joint Powers Authority)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Materials are expected to start arriving Saturday for the fix to the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.

Two cracked beams forced the $2.2 billion transit hub to close earlier this week.

RELATED: San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center shoring system could be installed this weekend

Repair work is expected to begin Sunday.

The transit center is expected to stay closed at least until the end of next week.

Buses will keep operating out of the temporary terminal.

