Work is happening today at #SalesforceTransitCenter, SFMTA says it’s still developing plan to shore up cracked beams. The center remains closed. pic.twitter.com/KmhadBfeQE — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) September 29, 2018

Materials are expected to start arriving Saturday for the fix to the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco.Two cracked beams forced the $2.2 billion transit hub to close earlier this week.Repair work is expected to begin Sunday.The transit center is expected to stay closed at least until the end of next week.Buses will keep operating out of the temporary terminal.