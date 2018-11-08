SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --As of Thursday, San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center has been closed for as many days as it was open.
ABC7 News has been keeping track for the last 44 days, ever since the discovery of cracked steel beams shut down the $2 billion project.
TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco
At a meeting at City Hall Thursday, project managers said they hope to get test results back this month. Samples from the steel beams have been sent to a specialized lab in New York.
Several teams of experts will meet there next week to review the preliminary analysis.
If they can pin down the definitive cause, engineers could begin drawing up plans for repairs to re-open the center.
