SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

SF's Salesforce Transit Center has now been closed for as long as it was open

EMBED </>More Videos

We've been keeping track for the last 44 days, ever since the discovery of cracked steel beams shut down the $2 billion project. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As of Thursday, San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center has been closed for as many days as it was open.

ABC7 News has been keeping track for the last 44 days, ever since the discovery of cracked steel beams shut down the $2 billion project.

TIMELINE: A look at the Salesforce Transit Center closure in San Francisco

At a meeting at City Hall Thursday, project managers said they hope to get test results back this month. Samples from the steel beams have been sent to a specialized lab in New York.
Several teams of experts will meet there next week to review the preliminary analysis.

If they can pin down the definitive cause, engineers could begin drawing up plans for repairs to re-open the center.

Get the latest stories and videos about the Salesforce Transit Center here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficSalesforce Transit Centersalesforcemass transitbus terminalbus stationmunipublic transportationengineeringamtrakac transitgreyhoundSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER
Timeline of Salesforce Transit Center closure in SF
Funding to Transbay Joint Powers Authority suspended in unanimous vote
Fremont Street in SF partially reopened after 20 day closure
Officials say Fremont St will reopen in time for Monday morning commute
More Salesforce Transit Center
TRAFFIC
SFMTA approves plans for protected bike lanes on Townsend Street
Rockridge, MacArthur BART stations reopen after report of suspicious item
Woman arrested for felony DUI after Hwy 4 crashes in Discovery Bay
Truck catches fire on eastbound lanes of Bay Bridge
More Traffic
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks community mourns mass shooting victims at vigil
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in Butte County
Terrifying police radio details wildfire evacuation in Butte Co.
'Gem of a girl': Napa woman victim in Thousand Oaks mass shooting
Camp Fire destroys at least 20,000 acres in Butte Co.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaks out about Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
Governor-elect Gavin Newsom reacts to Thousand Oaks shooting
Show More
Thousand Oaks shooting: What lead Ian David Long to commit mass murder?
Smoke from wildfire in Butte County fills air in Bay Area
VIDEO: Horses flee Camp Fire in Butte County
After Thousand Oaks mass shooting, experts say prepare yourself
Thousand Oaks survivor also escaped Vegas mass shooting
More News