COFFEE

Report: San Francisco hotel charging equivalent of $21 for a cup of coffee during conference

EMBED </>More Videos

As if your morning cup of coffee wasn't expensive enough, a San Francisco hotel is reportedly charging $170 for a gallon of coffee during a healthcare conference.

ABC7 News
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It's no secret San Francisco is one of the most expensive places in the country to live, but $21 for a cup of coffee? It could put some over the edge.

RELATED: Try this $500 brownie covered in gold

The ridiculously pricey cup of joe isn't being offered at Starbucks or an upscale coffee shop, but at a San Francisco hotel.

The Hilton's Parc 55 hotel will charge $170 for a gallon of coffee during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week, according to a catering menu obtained by STAT.

RELATED: 4 new San Francisco cafés that will rock your world

That works out to about $21.25 for a 16-ounce cup!

The price is for each company that wants to supply coffee for workers or conference attendees.

So, luckily conference attendees won't be stuck with the cost themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfoodcoffeemoneyhotelhealth carejpmorganbiotechnologyu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COFFEE
Dieticians advise caution about 'bulletproof' coffee trend
Starbucks' Black and White Mocha is back
Alcohol, coffee could be key to living longer, study finds
Juniper Latte joins list of Starbucks holiday beverages
More coffee
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Thousands attend funeral for slain Newman police officer
Marin County woman helping keep parks clean amid government shutdown
Gov. shutdown 'litter patrol': How one family helps keeps their park clean
More Society
Top Stories
WATCH TODAY: Gavin Newsom inauguration at California Capitol
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View' starting today
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Storm strengthening for tomorrow
VIDEO: Gavin Newsom through the years
College Football Playoff National Championship to take place at Levi's Stadium tonight
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
Kevin Spacey does not enter plea in sexual assault case
Show More
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Newsom to be sworn in as Calif. governor, will propose paid parental leave
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
Joe Biden expected to announce plans for 2020 election soon
Christian Bale compares Dick Cheney to 'Satan'
More News