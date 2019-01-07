SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It's no secret San Francisco is one of the most expensive places in the country to live, but $21 for a cup of coffee? It could put some over the edge.
The ridiculously pricey cup of joe isn't being offered at Starbucks or an upscale coffee shop, but at a San Francisco hotel.
The Hilton's Parc 55 hotel will charge $170 for a gallon of coffee during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference this week, according to a catering menu obtained by STAT.
That works out to about $21.25 for a 16-ounce cup!
The price is for each company that wants to supply coffee for workers or conference attendees.
So, luckily conference attendees won't be stuck with the cost themselves.