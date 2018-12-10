San Jose unveiling tiny house prototype as vote on pilot program nears

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Tiny homes could soon be a temporary housing option for some of San Jose's working homeless population.
On Monday, city leaders and community partners will unveil the Emergency Sleeping Cabin (ESC) prototype, also referred to as tiny homes, that will be used for proposed Bridge Housing Communities (BHC). A full-size prototype will be on display in the City Hall Plaza over three days.
With the approval of the City Council, Habitat for Humanity is expected to develop the sites. Following development, HomeFirst will operate the communities.
San Jose's BHC are intended to provide temporary housing opportunities to employed, but homeless adults. The goal is to provide the population with a safe, private, and secure environment.
A release by the City of San Jose's Housing Department read, "Through an array of onsite supportive services, community engagement, and direct contributions to the BHC, residents will be empowered to build stability and self-sufficiency while bridging from homelessness to permanent housing."
On December 7, the Housing Department released a comprehensive memorandum on the BHC. The memorandum included information about proposed sites, costs, and program information.
The memorandum included numbers from the 2017 San Jose Homeless Census and Survey. It found 4,350 homeless people were counted on the mornings of January 24 and 25, 2017. Of that number, 74-percent, or 3,231 of San Jose's homeless population did not have shelter, including 643 people living in encampment areas.
The County Office of Supportive Housing identified 684 year-round emergency shelter beds in San Jose, which equated to 92-percent of the emergency beds in the County.
The memorandum explains homeless people and advocates have testified there are insufficient shelter beds to house all those living outside. The same groups say homeless people are at risk of injury and harm because of exposure to outdoor conditions.
Approval of the declaration would allow City-owned or leased sites to be used for BHC.
With regard to housing site selection, two sites have been identified and evaluated for BHC.
The sites include the VTA construction staging site located a Mabury Road, and a Caltrans site located at the South West Quadrant of State Highways 101 and 680, adjacent to Felipe Avenue.
According to the memorandum, the selected site would be able to support the development and ongoing operation of this stype of temporary housing development, with no significant impacts to the environment.
If approved, each site would accommodate 40 cabins, and other community support facilities like bathrooms, showers, laundry, common kitchen and other community space for residents.
Combined, the sites would serve approximately 320 homeless people through January 2022.
The projected goal is that 60-percent, or 240 people will leave the temporary housing community for permanent housing within six months or less.
City Council will vote on the proposed BHC pilot on Tuesday, December 18.