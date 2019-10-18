Society

Serial killer Anthony McKnight dies in San Quentin State Prison

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Condemned serial killer Anthony McKnight died in San Quentin last night.

McKnight was transferred to death row in 2008 when DNA evidence linked him to five murders that were committed over a four month period in 1985.

ARCHIVE: Man sentenced to death for killing women

At that time he was already serving a 63-year sentence for rape and attempted murder charges for numerous crimes that happened while he worked at the Alameda Naval Air Station in 1987.

The cause of death has not been determined.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan quentininmatesserial killerprison
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man with box cutter slashes woman on BART, police say
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
Shelter-in-place lifted at 3 Santa Clara schools
J&J recalls baby powder after trace asbestos found in bottle
Police investigate after body found at park in San Rafael
PG&E to answer for planned power outages
Deadline to file claim for losses suffered during 2017, 2018 wildfires is Monday
Show More
SF lawyers call out Interim DA Suzy Loftus
Zantac pulled from shelves in US, Canada amid cancer concerns
High Surf Advisory issued for entire Bay Area coastline
No homecoming game in Novato Friday night
Sam Jordan's Bar and Grill to close after 60 years in SF
More TOP STORIES News