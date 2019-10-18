Serial killer Anthony McKnight dies in San Quentin State Prison

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (KGO) -- Condemned serial killer Anthony McKnight died in San Quentin last night.McKnight was transferred to death row in 2008 when DNA evidence linked him to five murders that were committed over a four month period in 1985.At that time he was already serving a 63-year sentence for rape and attempted murder charges for numerous crimes that happened while he worked at the Alameda Naval Air Station in 1987.The cause of death has not been determined.