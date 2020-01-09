garbage

San Francisco city supervisors push for better trash can strategies

A trash can is pictured in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Supervisor Matt Haney held a hearing at San Francisco City Hall to discuss trash cans and trash pickup services to combat the city's garbage problem.

Representatives from San Francisco Public Works, Recology, Department of Public Health, Office of Economic and Workforce Development presented current policies in place and pilot programs they're currently trying out.

Jeremy Spitz from Public Works says the department feels this issue is based on bad behavior.

"If people used cans as they are intended, we wouldn't really be having this hearing, we really wouldn't be seeing the issues that we're seeing on the street," Spitz said.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman said there's tension between how the city and how the Department of Public Works wants to approach trash can policy.

"We don't always think more trash cans equals cleaner streets because they're so often abused," Spitz said.

Supervisor Matt Haney disagrees.

"We don't even have enough trash cans out there on the streets. You can walk for blocks and blocks and not even see a single trash can, and the ones that you see are often broken or busted open," Haney said. "This is an innovative city, a creative city. We should be able to have trash cans that work where they're needed."

