building a better bay area

Crews working to clean up feces problem in San Francisco's Tenderloin

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Tenderloin district will now spend more money on steam cleaning and pressure washing every block in that neighborhood following complaints of human and animal feces.

The city hopes this steam cleaner will begin to change people's perception of the embattled neighborhood which serves a large homeless population.

RELATED: SF Supervisor wants the city to approve more 24-hour public bathrooms

"They all deserve clean sidewalks, beautiful sidewalks, safe sidewalks, inviting sidewalks," expressed Simon Bertrang, executive director of the Tenderloin Community Benefit District.

People see a lot of feces here, which, the responsible party has left behind for others to pick up and clean.

"As a representative of this area and I want to do what people expect of me, poop is one of the things we gotta deal with," said District Supervisor Matt Haney.

So, instead of steam-cleaning once a month, crews will be out once a week disinfecting.

The money will come from property owners in the Tenderloin who have agreed to pay an extra tax to clean the neighborhood.

Some hotels paid more than their share.

"We see how much is being done and when you see all these groups that are here today that are helping and then you still know there is still more work to be done, it's something that we all think about," said Kevin Carroll of the Hotel Council of San Francisco.

In addition, those carts used by public works, will each have a portable pressure washer, to quickly spray-n-wash the offensive material, 24/7.

RELATED: Poop complaints keep growing as Mayor London Breed promises clean streets ahead of holiday season

The mayor recently extended the pilot program for the 24-hour bathrooms. The problem is that there's only one of these all-day bathrooms serving the entire Tenderloin.

The city knows there is a need for these 24 hour-bathrooms because they actually record the number of flushes per day. One-quarter of all flushes occur at night.

Public works says providing clean streets is critical, but so is changing a person's behavior and bad habits.

Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytenderloinsan franciscosafetyhealthbuilding a better bay areawaste management
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Logs along Oakland street upsetting residents
Concern grows after 24th pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle this year in San Jose
Phil Matier shares insight on SF's Navigation Center slated to open in Dec.
Battle over navigation center in SF is not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Truck slams through Bay Area jewelry store during burglary
Logs along Oakland street upsetting residents
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
All 119 SF sirens are going silent-- for now
Gilroy community continues to rally around shooting survivors
Video: Marines fight inside SoCal Walmart on Black Friday
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
Show More
Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet
Baby Yoda, internet's favorite meme, has its own toy line
Billy Porter shines spotlight on generosity
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
More TOP STORIES News