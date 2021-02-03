valentine's day

San Francisco Lowe's holding sweepstakes for paint night date on Valentine's Day

By Ashley Siu
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lowe's wants to become the hottest date night destination on Valentine's Day.

Couples with a Lowe's account can enter to win "A Night of Lowemance" at one of 10 U.S. locations, including San Francisco.

Each location will host five couples for a date co-sponsored by Sherwin Williams. The date involves painting on a giant canvas by candlelight.

Everyone who enters the sweepstakes will be invited to a virtual cooking class, even if they are not selected for the after-hours date night.

Couples need to register by February 7 for a chance to win.

You can find more information about the event here.
