San Francisco Lowe's holding sweepstakes for paint night date on Valentine's Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Lowe's wants to become the hottest date night destination on Valentine's Day.Couples with a Lowe's account can enter to win "A Night of Lowemance" at one of 10 U.S. locations, including San Francisco.Each location will host five couples for a date co-sponsored by Sherwin Williams. The date involves painting on a giant canvas by candlelight.Everyone who enters the sweepstakes will be invited to a virtual cooking class, even if they are not selected for the after-hours date night.Couples need to register by February 7 for a chance to win.You can find more information about the event here