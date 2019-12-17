Embarcadero Navigation Center designed to house 200 homeless opens this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The controversial Navigation Center meant to house some of San Francisco's homeless is set to open later this week, according to ABC7 News contributor and SF Chronicle insider Phil Matier.The center near the Bay Bridge will house up to 200 people.Neighbors who have fought against the Navigation Center argue it will bring more drugs and crime to the area.Police have said they will set up a two-block safety zone around the center to keep loiterers, homeless encampments and drug use out of the area.