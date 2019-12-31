San Francisco prepared for New Year's Eve fireworks show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands are expected to take in the New Year's Eve firework show along the Embarcadero in San Francisco Tuesday night, and city officials are ready to handle the crowds.Porta Pottys are unloaded and the barricades are all but installed - San Francisco's waterfront is getting prepared for its biggest night of the year.A team of federal and local law enforcement will be out in force in downtown San Francisco and across much of the Bay Area."Basically every available police officer will be working," said Sgt. Michael Andraychak, San Francisco Police Department "We'll have resources at the district stations to make sure we can provide police services to the local community, but will also have a lot of additional officers in the downtown area."A declassified version of the joint threat assessment issued by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI show no "specific, credible threat" to the SF NYE festivities, but law enforcement is still asking revelers to be vigilant.The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management is activating its emergency alert notification system via text to keep everyone in the loop.To sign up for emergency alerts text the phrase "NYESF" to 888-777.