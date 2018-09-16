FEEL GOOD

Siblings surprise dad by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang

EMBED </>More Videos

Jake and Jeni Ryan surprised their dad Wesley, by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang. Wesley had sold his beloved car in the early 2000's, to pay his wife's mounting medical bills. (Video by Jake Ryan via Storyful)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KGO) --
Sometimes parents sacrifice possessions they value in order to support the people they love. And in Texas, generosity came full circle for one dad.

Jake and Jeni Ryan surprised their dad, Wesley, by buying back his 1993 Ford Mustang.

RELATED: Chicago son surprises dad with baseball glove he has dreamed of since he left Cuba

Wesley Ryan appeared to be overcome with emotion when his children handed him the registration.

He had sold his beloved Mustang in the early 2000's to pay his wife's mounting medical bills.

His son bought the car after finding it on Craigslist.

Visit this page for more happy stories.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodcarsurprisefamilyu.s. & worldbuzzworthyparentingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside, turns it in to authorities
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
Celebrate 102 years of Roald Dahl
UC Berkeley staff member donates kidney to total stranger
More feel good
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
NC churchgoers gather at grocery store for song, prayer during Florence
Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside, turns it in to authorities
'Blackface' statue removed from California county fair after concerns raised
More Society
Top Stories
Palo Alto professor accuses Supreme Court nominee of sexual misconduct
Florence death toll rises to 17
Report: TIME magazine sold for $190M to Marc Benioff, wife
WATCH LIVE: Continuing coverage tracking Florence
VIDEO: Aerial look at destructive NC flooding from Florence
Stray dogs rescued from I-580 in Oakland
SpaceX changes plans to send tourists around the moon
Davis hits slam in 9th but A's again stumble, Rays win 5-4
Show More
Diaper-wearing man allegedly fakes disability to meet women
Travelers asked to drive around NC to avoid Florence impacts
Teen finds purse with $10,000 inside, turns it in to authorities
Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod
NFL allows Martavis Bryant to play until verdict in suspension appeal
More News