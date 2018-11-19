SOCIETY

San Jose students launch letter writing and coin drives to help Camp Fire victims

EMBED </>More Videos

School kids in San Jose want people living in shelters in Butte County to feel the kindness of strangers, so they're sitting down and writing letters of support. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The smoke in the Bay Area's air from the Camp Fire has become a call to action for school kids in San Jose. They want people living in shelters in Butte County to feel the kindness of strangers, so they're sitting down and writing letters of support.

It started because eighth graders in a leadership class wanted to do something to help victims of the Camp Fire. This generation of young people, more attuned to texting than writing, decided to compose letters to people living in two Red Cross shelters.

Eighth grader Salvador Elsondo read aloud his letter, "Here at Sylvandale Middle School, we are sending letters to Paradise, not only sending letters but in those letters we're also going to be sending our prayers, our hope, faith and just everything we can to support them."

RELATED: Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims

In a single day, they've produced 40 letters but intend to have all 578 students at Sylvandale Middle School participate.

"They lost so much stuff like, due to the fire, and so we hope that our letters of love and support can like cheer them up," said Brianna Garcia, another eighth grader.

"I hope to give them faith again," said classmate Natasha Berton. "And to know that even though we are miles away, a lot of us do care about what happened, and I think it's a horrible tragedy."

Leadership and social studies teacher Ashley Frost believes this is only the beginning of her students expanding their perspectives.

"I'm noticing there is a desire and a need, that they want to do more and they want to do more and they want to do more," she said.

The desire to help others is spreading in the Franklin-McKinley School District. At Windmill Springs Elementary, fourth grade teacher Lauren Boyd is collaborating with students to do a coin drive to raise money for fire victims.

RELATED: Hero bus driver helps save 22 children, teachers in Camp Fire

"It's important to me because my mom, she used to live in Paradise and I just don't want to see all those kids struggling because she told me that like, it's really hard on them," said Vivian Aranda, a seventh grade student.

They'll be setting out donation jars this week.

You could call this an exercise in student activism. Even at their young age, they believe they can make a difference.

See more stories, photos and videos on the Camp Fire in Butte County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydonationsCamp Firewildfirestudentssanta clara countynorthern californiaSan JoseNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Maker, Aleksandra Zee, works artistic wonders with wood
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
East Bay teen reunited with CHP officer who saved her from horrific crash
Man sues British Airways for being seated next to obese passenger
More Society
Top Stories
Students upset as SJSU resumes classes amid poor air quality
California Wildfires: Current Bay Area air quality levels
Alcatraz to remain closed on Tuesday due to air quality
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
East Bay still shrouded in bad air from Camp Fire smoke
How will rain blow wildfire smoke out of Bay Area?
Chipotle offers to rehire manager seen in viral video
LIST: Events canceled in Bay Area due to Camp Fire smoke
Show More
Schools, tourist spots closed as Bay Area deals with Camp Fire smoke
East Bay teen reunited with CHP officer who saved her from horrific crash
Renderings show proposed bike path for Bay Bridge's western span
Sister of man who died after being tased in Millbrae says video discredits official story
White House to fully restore press pass for CNN's Jim Acosta
More News