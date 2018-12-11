Sonoma County Secret Santa makes it easy for you to Donate!

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --Volunteers at the Secret Santa workshop in Santa Rosa are busy making 18,000 wishes come true.
"I just get to put the cherry on top for their holidays," said Buffy Welch, who is the Sonoma County Secret Santa coordinator.
Welch works with 125 Sonoma County non-profits to collect Christmas wishes from those in need.
"Making sure people have a gift or food and maybe just make their seasons a little bit brighter."
For the first time in 30 years, Secret Santa is now online with a new website. You can adopt a letter on the website and fulfill a family's wishes or you can adopt a heart and give individuals, from babies to the elderly, a gift from their wish list.
If you can't physically get to a gift drop off location in Sonoma County, you can donate money on the website.
"When a patient would come in, sometimes what they need is money for prescriptions," said Sharon Willis Doughty, who works at the Breast Cancer Center for St. Joseph Health.
She uses Secret Santa dollars to help people financially struggling because of a cancer diagnosis.
"I can get on the phone and pay PG&E. We have saved people from having to move out of their home because we've paid rent."
There are still thousands of wishes that need to be filled. You can go on the Sonoma County Secret Santa website by Dec. 19, to pick a present off Santa's list or make a donation.