Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: South Bay restaurants offering deals, special menus for Sunday's big game

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Super Bowl Sunday is typically one of the slowest days of the year for restaurants across the country. But with the San Francisco 49ers playing in the big game this weekend, some local businesses are getting creative in their efforts to attract customers who haven't firmed up their plans yet.

Left Bank Brasserie on Santana Row will have special sliders and chicken wings, in addition to their regular menu. Restaurant managers say whether you're dining in or ordering through DoorDash, they'll be ready to deliver a great experience.

"Some promotions in-house... you can get an ice cold 17-oz. draft beer for six dollars, which is amazing, as well as some different catering options to make it conducive for people that aren't prepared to cook," said Left Bank general manager Andrew Byers.

SP2 Communal Bar and Restaurant in downtown San Jose held watch parties throughout the playoffs and have enjoyed the boost in business.

"Swag giveaways from the niners themselves... we're all stocked up, really prepared, ready for a huge crowd. We're expecting to be at capacity," said Karlton Meyers, front of the house manager for SP2 Communal Bar and Restaurant.

RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: How to host a Super Bowl party without creating a mountain of trash

Frost Cupcake Factory, which recently relocated to San Jose's North Bascom Avenue from Campbell has seen high demand for their special 49ers cupcakes ahead of the weekend.

"It's really exciting for us to be able to be a part of that, and for people to want to take our cupcakes and show up at a party, or have them at their house when people show up, it's really neat," said Frost owner and general manager Andrea Buswell.

Frost will be open for special hours on Sunday morning to accommodate last minute orders. Employees say they've appreciated having the opportunity to celebrate with 49ers fans.

"I just feel like it brings everyone together when we're all rooting for the same team and people come in here and say 'Go Niners' when they leave, and they get their cupcakes, and it's just awesome... it's so fun," said Frost cupcake consultant Sophia Gibson.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan josefoodsuper bowlfootballfamilysuper bowl 2020partyrestaurantsports
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
WATCH IN 60: Santa Clara County coronavirus, homeless camp cleared, 49ers fans to Miami
Bay Area native, 49ers fan wins contest to earn free trip to Super Bowl 54
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
Faithful take over official 49ers Team House ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area's 1st case of coronavirus confirmed in Santa Clara Co.
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
Faithful take over official 49ers Team House ahead of Super Bowl Sunday
SF's Riordan Catholic High school going coed, upsetting many parents, students
WATCH IN 60: Santa Clara County coronavirus, homeless camp cleared, 49ers fans to Miami
Amid coronavirus outbreak, doctors remind us: flu is deadlier
Show More
Can face masks really protect you from coronavirus?
Police make third arrest in deadly Oakland laptop theft
Stormy weekend in Miami to kick off Super Bowl
SFMTA dismisses parking ticket man got while in the hospital
Hosting a Super Bowl party without creating tons of trash
More TOP STORIES News