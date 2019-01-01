SOCIETY

Styrofoam food containers now banned in New York City

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer has more on the ban on styrofoam food containers in NYC.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
New York City's ban on single-use styrofoam products took effect on New Year's Day.

Restaurants, stores and manufacturers are no longer allowed to use the foam products to package food or fill packaging.

The city will not start fining vendors until July 1. Until then, businesses who still use the plastic foam packaging will receive warnings.

The city has been trying to ban plastic foam containers since 2013. As a promise to take care of the planet, Mayor Bill de Blasio launched the new measure.

In 2018, a judge dismissed a lawsuit aimed at blocking the ban.

Judge Margaret Chan denied an appeal by a restaurant lobbying group and manufacturers. They argued it was feasible to recycle the containers.

City officials say the 60 million pounds of styrofoam thrown away each year clog up landfills and pose other environmental problems.

"There is a huge amount of styrofoam that we don't need to use, that not only will end up in landfills polluting our environment but often gets washed into our waterways," Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said.

Dozens of communities around the country have enacted some form of plastic foam ban in recent years.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyplasticenvironmentrecyclingu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Tuesday
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Fairfield baby is first baby born in Bay Area in 2019
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
More Society
Top Stories
Police say 6-year-old Oakland girl struck by 'celebratory gunfire'
Fairfield baby is first baby born in Bay Area in 2019
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
Mega Millions jackpot 8th largest in history
Driver flashed gun at teens before deadly crash: deputies
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo hit by car while cycling
New federal rule in effect requires hospitals to post standard charges online for every service
Alabama, Clemson themed food make the menu at Levi's Stadium for CFP National Championship
Show More
Garbage starting to pile up in National Parks due to government shutdown
Oscar Grant remembered on 10th anniversary of his death
Ultima Thule arrive from NASA's New Horizon spacecraft
Closures and delays expected in SJ because of CFP National Championship
Accuweather Forecast: Cold clear New Year's night
More News