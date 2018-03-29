SOCIETY

Surprise! Chick-fil-A customer gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom

Kid crawls under bathroom stall while Chick-fil-A customer attempts to use bathroom. (KTRK)

LYNCHBURG, VA --
A customer at a Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg, Virginia, had an unexpected visitor while he was using the restaurant's toilet.

Andrew Hall was attempting to use the restroom when he was interrupted by a kid who popped his head under the stall, wanting to know what his name was.

Hall posted the hilarious video to Twitter.



The video shows the kid crawl under the door and into the stall, engaging his newfound friend in conversation. The boy says that he needs help washing his hands, to which Hall laughingly responds that he thinks they boy's mom might be outside.

The kid then leaves, opening the cubicle door to get out, and hilariously suggests Hall locks the door.

The priceless exchange has racked up over 230,000 retweets -- including a response from a man claiming to be the boy's father.

"Hey, Drew. That's my boy. I'm terribly sorry for the intrusion. He's very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well," Len Stevens posted on Twitter. "Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this!"

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyviral videochick-fil-afunny videou.s. & worldbuzzworthybathroomVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News