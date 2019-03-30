Society

Deputies surprise 13-year-old cancer survivor with new bike after his was stolen

EMBED <>More Videos

A 13-year-old whose bike was stolen as he recovered from cancer now has a new set of wheels thanks to the local sheriff's office.

LAKE WALES, Fla. -- A 13-year-old whose bike was stolen as he recovered from cancer now has a new set of wheels thanks to the local sheriff's office.

Daylin Campbell got the original bike as a Christmas present to lift his spirits as he battled acute myeloid leukemia in December. Due to side effects from his cancer treatment, Campbell was never strong enough to ride the bike before it was stolen.

Family friend Cori Shea posted on Facebook earlier this week that Campbell's bike had been stolen, pleading for anybody with information about the theft to come forward. Her story caught the attention of the Polk County Sheriff's Office, and several deputies chipped in to buy Campbell a new bike, helmet and lock, WFTS reported.

Sheriff Grady Judd and several other deputies surprised Campbell with his new gear at his family's home on Friday.

"Daylin is now in remission and we hope this bike will help him enjoy being a kid again," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridaact of kindnessleukemiau.s. & worldfeel goodcancer
TOP STORIES
2 Bay Area women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Man suffers serious injuries in fight over gas pump in San Mateo County
VIDEO: Gray whales migrating to Alaska spotted in SoCal
'Superhero' kids include 5-year-old birthday boy at skate park
Criminals caught on camera dumping stolen trailer of family-owned SJ business
Body pulled from lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Teen arrested for murder after deadly Los Angeles crash
Show More
Court docs reveal wife's side of story in shooting
Climate change could expose 1 billion people to dengue, Zika: Study
Long-time East Bay softball coach headed into Hall of Fame
College admission scandal: Bay Area parents don't enter pleas
Teen girl shot and killed at W. Oakland BART station
More TOP STORIES News