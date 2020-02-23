Society

Couple throws Whataburger themed gender reveal party

We've never seen a gender reveal like this one before!

Izzy Castro and Daniel Castilleja posted a video of their Whataburger themed gender reveal to Twitter that later went viral.

They had a table set up with orange balloons, orange party hats, cupcakes with the Whataburger design and all the different kinds of sauces from the popular Texas fast-food restaurant, along with the order numbers they had collected over the years. They also proudly hung an orange Whataburger flag behind them.



Before they dug into the plastic bag to reveal the baby's gender, their family asked what they would name their child.

They said, "Ezekiel if it's a boy," and "Sophia if it's a girl."

Digging into the bag, they pulled out a navy blue baby onezie that read "I'm so spicy" in white letters.

The couple is expecting a baby boy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfast food restaurantgender identitywhataburger
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands set to gather in LA for Kobe and Gianna Bryant memorial
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Missing Palo Alto couple found: Marin Co. search team speaks out on miracle rescue
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: More robust warming trend this week, record highs possible
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Video: Brazen thief steals from SF businesses
Iran death toll from novel coronavirus rises to 50, news agency says
Jussie Smollett in court Monday on new charges in connection with alleged attack
More TOP STORIES News