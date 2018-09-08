CLIMATE CHANGE

Thousands protest climate change in San Francisco's 'Rise for Climate' march

EMBED </>More Videos

"We need the governor to set a new bar for climate leadership." The march happened days before a climate summit hosted by the UN and Gov. Jerry Brown will take place in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thousands of activists took to the streets of San Francisco Saturday, marching from the Embarcadero to Civic Center to take a stand against climate change.

The worldwide demonstration was known as the Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice.

RELATED: Climatologists worry California wildfires part of cycle of increasing magnitude

Parent Amber Kerr marched with her two kids. She said she's worried about their future.

"They are 3 and 5 years old and the world is going to look a lot different when they're my age and my grandparents' age," Kerr said.


Activists said the day of global action was needed now.

"It's been a year of historic wildfires, there's drought in many parts of the world and sea levels are rising," said May Boeve, the executive director of nonprofit organization 350.org.

The march comes days before world leaders, researchers and activists arrive in San Francisco for the Global Climate Action Summit, organized by the UN and Governor Jerry Brown.

EXCLUSIVE: Calif. Governor Jerry Brown talks with ABC7

"We are here to demand our elected leaders do more about climate change," Boeve added.

On Saturday, Gov. Brown signed two bills to block the Trump administration's offshore oil drilling expansion.

In a statement, Brown said: "Today's message to the Trump Administration is simple: not here not now. We will not let the federal government pillage public lands and destroy our treasured coast."

RELATED: Trump administration seeks to expand offshore drilling to some federal waters

Some activists said that's not enough because the governor is still approving onshore oil drilling projects in California.

"We need the governor to set a new bar for climate leadership by saying no to oil wells and fossil fuel projects," said Kassie Siegel from The Center For Biological Diversity.

Activists said they're planning peaceful protests next Wednesday and Thursday outside the Moscone Center where the climate summit will convene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyprotestclimate changeenvironmentgovernmentelectricpollutionglobal warminggreenhouse gasenergysolar energyalternative energyjerry brownunited nationsu.s. & worldSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Climatologists worry bigger, record-setting wildfires looming in California
EXCLUSIVE: Calif. Governor Jerry Brown talks with ABC7
Trump administration seeks to expand offshore drilling to some federal waters
CLIMATE CHANGE
San Francisco 'Rise for Climate' march billed as largest on the west coast
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
Seaweed may reduce cows' greenhouse gas emissions
Climatologists worry bigger, record-setting wildfires looming in California
More climate change
SOCIETY
San Francisco 'Rise for Climate' march billed as largest on the west coast
840 new words added to Merriam-Webster dictionary
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
8-year-old leukemia patient uses her Make-A-Wish to help others
More Society
Top Stories
Fire prompts mandatory evacuations near Middletown in Napa County
Delta Fire grows to nearly 37,000 acres in Shasta County
Caltrans demolishes piers from old Bay Bridge
San Francisco 'Rise for Climate' march billed as largest on the west coast
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
Warriors President Rick Welts on being inducted to NBA Hall of Fame
Naomi Osaka wins US Open title after Serena Williams penalized
'I don't cheat to win': Serena Williams spars with umpire over penalty
Show More
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake strikes near Oakland, USGS reports
Smartphones instead of Clipper cards? Bay Area transit to upgrade
'I Dream of Jeannie' actor Bill Daily dies at 91
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Bay Area team deployed for Hawaiian Islands before Hurricane Olivia
More News