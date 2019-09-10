school

Tennessee high school paints over bathroom mirrors after students were late to class

CHATTANOOGA, TN -- A Tennessee high school's decision to paint over mirrors in student bathrooms has sparked controversy in the community.

A post from a family member of a student says that her sister arrived at Central High School in Chattanooga one day last week to find out the mirrors in all the bathrooms had been spray painted. "Even prisons have mirrors," the post from Shelby Campbell read.

Tim Hensley with the Hamilton County School District says an administrator at Central High told a worker to paint the mirrors, according to WTVC. The district said they painted the mirrors because students spend too much time in the bathroom, causing them to be late for class.

"Being able to walk in and make sure nothing is in your teeth or make sure your hair isn't crazy, so you can walk out confidently, is important because there's already so much going on with bullying and self-image problems in high school," said Campbell.

Campbell's mother filed a complaint with the district Friday. When the principal learned about the problem, he had the paint removed.

The principal left a school-wide voicemail and sent an email explaining that the problem had been corrected.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennesseeeducationschool
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL
Oakland parents say 'noose' incidents prompt opportunity for discussion, education
WATCH IN 60: SFO construction delays, Antonio Brown drama, whale near SF Bay
Rope resembling a noose found near Oakland elementary school
Report: Student loan forgiveness program denied most applicants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause SF traffic delays
PG&E caps wildfire payments for individual victims, insurance carriers
South Bay bicycle owner on a mission to take back what's his
I-Team obtains investigative report on Bay Area teens held in Italian police officer's death
Raiders pull off season opener win against Denver without Brown
Newsom signs vaccine bills
SFO runway closure: Tips avoid cancellations and delays
Show More
SJ Sharks organize autograph session to raise money for Garlic Festival victims
Anchors Away! Big Change at Starbucks
First pre-approved granny flat unveiled for San Jose program
Toddler 'besties' running to hug each other in NYC go viral
SF's Recology robots helping during recycling crisis
More TOP STORIES News