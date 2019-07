This is so bizarre and perfect for Memorial Day weekend and summer -- you have to see it!It's called a "Towelkini." It combines a beach towel and swimsuit in one.While some people think it's fabulous, others are confused.They are asking:#1.. Is it real?#2.. How do you wear it?Well, it's not joke.The designer says there are only a few left in pink and gold available online.The wild fashion trend is available on specialspecial.com for $199.The site says it melds the two essentials for all things beach.Would you wear it?