Warriors head coach tweets about Parkland shooting goes viral

Today i sat in the exact same Portland hotel room as i did one year ago,when I watched the horrific Parkland news on TV. I’m thinking about the victims and their families, the devastation and the despair. But I’m also inspired by the @AMarch4OurLives movement that has blossomed — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) February 14, 2019

since then, led by a remarkable group of young people who are changing the course of gun safety laws in the US. Please join me in supporting groups like @AMarch4OurLives @BradyCampaign, and @sandyhook as we all must hold our elected officials accountable for the protection of our — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) February 14, 2019

families, friends and fellow citizens. We need common sense gun laws to help thwart the horror of the gun violence that occurs daily in our country. Enough is enough. The young people will win, and thank God, because the old people have let us down on this issue for too long. — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) February 14, 2019

