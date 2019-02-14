PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Warriors head coach tweets about Parkland shooting goes viral

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On the anniversary of the Parkland shooting the head coach of the Golden State Warriors tweeted his memory of that tragic day.

Steve Kerr twitted several thoughtful tweet about the day the shooting happened. Coach Kerr did so from the same hotel room he was in when it all happened.

RELATED: Parkland school shooting one year later: Remembering the victims, from hero coach to college-bound students

He tweeted, "Today I sat in the exact same Portland hotel room as I did one year ago, when I watched the horrific Parkland news on TV. I'm thinking about the victims and their families, the devastation and the despair. But I'm also inspired by the (A March 4 Our Lives) movement that has blossomed."

The tweets went viral with 1,805 on the first one. Kerr tweeted three more after calling for "common sense gun laws" and saying "enough is enough".



Thursday marked the one year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school in Parkland, Florida where 17 students and faculty members were gunned down

Take a look at more stories and videos about the Parkland school shooting.
