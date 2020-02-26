WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Deadly hit-and-run suspect turns himself in, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares local emergency over Coronavirus
SAN FRANCISCO -- The hit-and-run suspect accused of killing a 12-year-old girl turns himself in, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares a local emergency over the Coronavirus outbreak and ousted police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick is honored by Oakland police officers. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 Seconds.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News