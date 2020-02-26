Society

WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Deadly hit-and-run suspect turns himself in, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares local emergency over Coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO -- The hit-and-run suspect accused of killing a 12-year-old girl turns himself in, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declares a local emergency over the Coronavirus outbreak and ousted police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick is honored by Oakland police officers. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 Seconds.
