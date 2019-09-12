WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Former judge fired from new job, Gig worker bill passed, Oakland homeless encampment demolished
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former judge Aaron Persky fired from his new job as a high school tennis coach, gig worker bill headed to the governor's desk, City of Oakland demolishes homeless encampment under BART tracks. Here's what's happening in the Bay Area in 60 seconds.
societysan franciscolyfthomelessbrock turneruberbart
