Official White House Christmas Tree welcomed by Trumps

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump welcomed a 19.5-foot Fraser Fir into their home on Monday. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House.

President Donald Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, welcomed a 19.5-foot Fraser fir into their home on Monday.

This year's tree, which will serve as the centerpiece of holiday decor around the White House, comes from the mountains of North Carolina. It was chosen after winning the National Christmas Tree Association's annual contest.

The White House Christmas Tree is different from the National Christmas Tree, the outdoor tree which sits on the Ellipse near the White House. That tree will be lit during a ceremony on Nov. 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

